9-year-old Kansas girl dies of flu while in Nebraska

HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) – The family of a 9-year-old Kansas girl says she has died after contracting the flu.

Topeka television station KSNT reports that the family of Leighya Marie DeLong, of Hiawatha, confirmed the girl died on Dec. 22 in Lincoln, Nebraska, while she was visiting family there for the Christmas holiday.

The girl’s family said she was diagnosed with the flu at a Lincoln hospital on Dec. 21, released, then saw her condition worsen the next day.

Hiawatha School District Superintendent Lonnie Moser says counselors will be available to students and staff to help cope with the loss of the Hiawatha Elementary School fourth-grader.

