9-year-old boy dies, 4 hurt in crash in northern Iowa

RUDD, Iowa (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died and four other people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa over the weekend.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the crash happened in Rudd, Iowa, on Saturday morning. Royce Fisher died. Rudd is about 65 miles northwest of Waterloo, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by 29-year-old Jesse Blades went through a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a Ford Windstar minivan driven by 57-year-old Ronald Fisher.

Blades and Ronald Fisher were injured along with 50-year-old Sarah Fisher and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.