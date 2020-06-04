9 Sioux City high schoolers honored at World Food Prize Iowa Youth Institute

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Nine Sioux City high school students participated in the ninth annual World Food Prize Iowa Youth Institute through a virtual event this past spring.

Iowa high school students are able to connect with other students at the event as they explore critical global food security issues. Students can also discover academic and career paths in science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

To participate in the event, students have to identify a challenge affecting food security within a specified country and propose their own solutions to address the challenge. The students then present their ideas to a roundtable of peers and experts at the Iowa Youth Institute, participate in interactive activities in labs and classrooms on campus, and connect with innovative leaders from across the state.

All students who participate automatically receive a $500 scholarship to the Iowa State Univesity’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and are eligible to apply for the Wallace-Carver Fellowship program in partnership with the USDA.

The nine Sioux City high school students who participated are:

Destiny Adams, East High

Audrey Enszer, West High

Gisselle Ayala Garcia, West High

Colin Houts, West High

Areeha Ilyas, North High

Jessica Lopez Rivas, North High

Kelsey Smith-Hernandez, North High

Lidya Tadesse, East High

Catrina Tounjian, North High

The top Iowa participants will also be selected to join scientists and policy experts from around the world at the three-day World Food Prize Global Youth Institute in October.

Since 2012, Iowa State University has awarded over $250,000 to students participating in World Food Prize programming, ensuring that young leaders have access to a high-quality education, professional mentors, and are prepared to tackle our world’s toughest issues in hunger and poverty.

For more details about the World Food Prize, click here.