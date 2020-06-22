8th Nebraska prison inmate tests positive for coronavirus

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, photo a sign for the Nebraska State Penitentiary is seen behind razor wire in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska officials are making an aggressive new push to remove contraband from the state’s largest prisons, but the task is more difficult than it seems. Nebraska’s crackdown is the latest example of states trying to clamp down on drugs, weapons and cellphones. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Another Nebraska prison inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the new case was reported at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. So far, a total of eight inmates and 20 employees in the state prison system have tested positive for COVID-19.

State officials said anyone who had close contact with the inmate who tested positive will be told to quarantine themselves. Statewide, 17,707 cases of coronavirus and 244 deaths linked to the virus have been reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Latest Stories