LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Another Nebraska prison inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the new case was reported at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. So far, a total of eight inmates and 20 employees in the state prison system have tested positive for COVID-19.
State officials said anyone who had close contact with the inmate who tested positive will be told to quarantine themselves. Statewide, 17,707 cases of coronavirus and 244 deaths linked to the virus have been reported.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Latest Stories
- 8th Nebraska prison inmate tests positive for coronavirus
- Norfolk driver faces charges after fatal crash with motorcyclist near Palmyra, NE
- The 6th annual Midwest Regatta brings in record attendance
- Curbing stress and anxiety in the new normal workplace
- 2 dead, 7 wounded, 5 hit by cars in shooting at North Carolina block party