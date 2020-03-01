87-year-old missing woman found

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – An 87-year-old Siouxland woman is in the hospital after being reported missing Friday night in Crawford County.

Around 9 o’clock Friday evening, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of 280th St., where Gloria Gray of Denison had been reported missing two hours earlier.

Authorities found her car abandoned, and stuck in the middle of a dirt road.

The Sheriff’s office and six other agencies assisted in the search for Gray. She was found shortly afterwards, and transported to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.