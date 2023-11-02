DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Johnston woman has been charged with dozens of counts of livestock neglect following the seizure of 46 horses from a property in rural Dallas County.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 33034 165th Street on Wednesday in connection to an ongoing livestock neglect investigation. Deputies found 46 horses that needed veterinary care and they were seized as part of the investigation.

On Thursday, the DCSO announced charges of livestock neglect have been filed against 78-year-old Linda Kilbourne. More charges are pending in the case.

The Animal Rescue League is caring for the neglected horses.

Online court records show Kilbourne was convicted in 2020 of five counts of failure to dispose of dead animals for burning horse carcasses. She was sentenced to 25 days in jail with all but two suspended, given a $500 fine, and placed on probation for a year.