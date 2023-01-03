SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 1970s soft rock band Pet Rock will be playing at The Anthem at Sioux City Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City on March 17.

According to a press release, the band was conceived when Duke Bradford, who plays bass and does vocals, had a few cocktails with drummer Flam Tapman and conceived of the band. After a year of practice, the band began touring the Midwest.

Tickets will go on sale on January 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Hard Rock’s website or at The Rock Shop.

All events in Anthem are restricted to guests 21 and over.