7-year-old girl rescued from water tower in Estherville

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 7-year-old girl was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck in the rung of a ladder at the Estherville water tower.

The Estherville Police Department said they were notified of a missing 7-year old girl with autism Thursday morning at 10:05.

While officers began searching, a family member found the child on the Estherville water tower just North of 14th Avenue North between North 8th and North 9th Streets.

The child was near the top deck clinging to the ladder. Authorities used a nearby tarp to create a catch area beneath the child in case she fell.

The Estherville Fire Department used a ladder truck to get to the child when the found that her head was stuck between two rungs of the ladder. Using city equipment, they cut the child free.

She was examined by paramedics on the ground and released to her parents.