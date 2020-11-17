7-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in central Iowa school parking lot

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A seven-year-old boy from Bouton has died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of Woodward-Granger High School Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3:45 p.m. According to the crash report, the child traveled in front of the vehicle and was hit by the front passenger side before being run over by the vehicle.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says the caller to 911 said the child had severe injuries. Emergency responders from the Woodward Fire and Police departments, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and Dallas County EMS responded and found the child deceased on scene.

The investigation into the incident continues and the Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the technical accident investigation.

The names of the child and the 47-year-old driver from Perry have not yet been released.

In a letter sent home to parents and obtained by The Perry News, Woodward-Granger Superintendent Matt Adams confirms the child was a second grader and that a grief response team will be available to students and staff.