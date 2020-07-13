67 More Inmates, Seven More Staff at Fort Dodge Prison Test Positive for COVID-19 in Last 48 Hours

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Sixty-seven more inmates and seven more staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

On Monday afternoon a website that tracks COVID-19 in Iowa’s prison system was updated for the first time in two days. 186 inmates have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 67 from Saturday’s numbers. Sixteen staff members have also tested positive, seven more than Saturday’s update. Four staff members are listed as recovered. No inmates are considered recovered.

1,390 inmates have been tested. That equates to a 13.3% positive rate among those tested.

One inmate has already died from COVID-19. Another inmate passed away early Saturday morning. An autopsy will determine if COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Both men had pre-existing health conditions, according the IDOC.

Only one other Iowa prison has reported an instance of COVID-19. One inmate at Mount Pleasant tested positive last week.

