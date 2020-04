DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced an additional 66 positive cases in Iowa April 2, bringing the total number of positive cases for Iowa to 614.

The IDPH also announced that there have been an additional two deaths due to COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the death toll to 11, 74 people hospitalized, and 46 recovered.

There have also been 8,054 negative cases reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs in Iowa.