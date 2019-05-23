62,000 pounds of beef products recalled due to E. coli possibility

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled due to a concern that they may be contaminated with a certain strain of E. coli, according to a release from the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service.

Aurora Packing Company, Inc. made the recall of the 62,112 pounds of product after a random sample testing. The products were packaged on April 19, 2019, and have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped nationwide for distribution and processing. You can view the product labels below or click here to view the list of products.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to eating the products. If you are worried, you should contact a health provider.

The FSIS said that anyone who purchased the product should throw it away or return it if possible.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact David Stewart, the director of sales and marketing for Aurora Packing Company, Inc., at (630) 897-0551.

