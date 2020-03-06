60 mph wind gusts in Sioux City causes issues for truck drivers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland faced dangerously high winds Thursday as wind gusts reached 60 mph in Sioux City.

A wind advisory was set for around 9 in the morning which will last through Thursday evening.

The gusts blew over dinosaurs outside a Sinclair gas station in Sheldon and knocked a semi off the road in Nebraska near Hoskins.

Lieutenant and Deputy Fire Marshal for Sioux City, Scott Kovarna, said the high winds are making it especially difficult for drivers with high profile vehicles.

“High profile vehicles will have a tendency of being able to tip over more easily. Anything over 45 miles per hour will definitely affect the performance of high profile vehicles. Make sure both hands are on the wheel and drive safe,” Kovarna said.

Truck drivers passing through Siouxland said the winds made it challenging for them to stay in their lane.

“With just the truck, the gusts were that strong that just holding the steering wheel steady… It would push me from left side to right side,” truck driver, David Wenger, said.

Wenger said without a heavy trailer, drivers should stay off the roads to prevent getting blown into another lane.

“The wind catches you a little bit, the truck, it throws it around a little bit. I’m loaded pretty heavy so it doesn’t bother me too much. It just slows it down quite a bit. It’s a steady pull on the wheel,” Bradley Scofield, another truck driver, said.

Truck drivers said the high winds tend to delay their route but it costs them more money, too.

“It’s costing a lot more money to go north today. The cost per mile, it’s not quite double, but it’s getting there… You can normally cruise up the road like 70 or 75 mph but today it’s about 65. You don’t want to get any worse fuel mileage than you already have,” Richard Kneifl said.

Kovarna said when there are wind advisories it’s important to watch out for any flying debris and to always keep a safe distance between the vehicles around you.