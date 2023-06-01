CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Gates opened at the 57th annual Cherokee Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo this Thursday afternoon.

Western vendors, pony rides, petting zoos, and a beer garden fill the grounds. Rodeo competitors take to the arena beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday night for what has become a summer tradition in Siouxland.

“You know people, especially in our area, they love rodeo. They love cowboys and they love horses, they want to come out and see the animals. And again we get great athletes and the Barnes family puts on a great show so that no one is ever disappointed when they come out,” said Cherokee Rodeo board president Cheryl Leonard.

The events continue Friday with a golf tournament and on Saturday with a rodeo parade and a second rodeo performance.