54th Annual Rainbow of Gems Show held in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — An annual gem and mineral show drew in hundreds of geology enthusiasts to South Sioux this weekend.

The folks in the Siouxland Gem and Mineral Society have been hosting the Rainbow of Gems Show for over 50 years now.

On display were minerals of every kind and even fossils. The club’s main goal is to pass the love and knowledge of geology to the next generation.

“Continuing education is our thing and to have an appreciation for life and what’s been going on for millions of years is significant,” said Bob Powell, a member of the Siouxland Gem and Mineral Society.

This was the 54th Annual Rainbow of Gems Show. It takes place every year on the last weekend of September.

