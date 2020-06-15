54 COVID-19 patients being treated at Sioux City hospitals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s are caring for 54 COVID-19 patients as of Monday afternoon.

In a joint statement from the two hospitals, the patients’ information is not being provided to protect the patients’ privacy.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, in RMCC Region 3, which serves northwest Iowa, there are a total of 74 COVID-19 hospitalized patients. There are 53.2% of inpatient beds available in the region.

Health officials reported that 29 are in the ICU, 21 are on ventilators, and 7 were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 514 inpatient beds, 109 ICU beds, and 86 ventilators available.

