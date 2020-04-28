5-year-old takes over virtual classroom

(WHP) – When a kindergarten teacher took a break from her virtual classroom, an unexpected substitute stepped in to take over. It was all caught on camera.

“What is this called? You’re right! It’s called Mrs. Servose’s face.”

Like mother..

“Do you know what it is? Right? You know what it is. It’s a triangle. A triangle.”

Like daughter…

“Can you let this virus go away? When you have to teach at home.”

Central Columbia kindergarten teacher Tonya Servose is teaching her young class about shapes through videos she records on her WebCam and later post online.

When her five-year-old daughter Blakely asked to play school, it was all caught on camera.

“The night after I knew she was playing with my computer and I came in the room and saw the computer and was like Tyler come here! My husband’s name is Tyler. He came in and we watched the video together and we were just laughing so hard,” Servose says.

“What is it called? What is it? Know? What is it? Tell me. Tell me. Tell me. Tell me. Tell me right now. It’s a cube,” says Blakely.

Blakely says she too wants to be a teacher one day.

“Because I want to be the same thing as mommy,” she says.

