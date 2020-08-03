4th Annual Woof Stock benefits homeless pets in new venue

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Country Celebrations in Sioux City hosted a special event benefiting Siouxland animals Sunday evening.

The Siouxland Humane Society amped up things this year by taking its 4th Annual Woof Stock event to a new venue and filling it with more vendors than ever and introducing a barbecue contest.

COVID-19 has put more demands on the organization and this first fundraiser had better attendance than expected.

“Becoming bigger…but it just means a lot, especially during these times that we actually had some people show up cause I know some people are still not going out and things…but for it to grow with word of mouth means we must being doing something well…that people are enjoying it cause we try to make it fun, and everyone have a good time as well,” said Missie Fischer from the Siouxland Humane Society.

The next event for the Siouxland Humane Society is its always popular Pets On Parade 5K. More info can be found here.

