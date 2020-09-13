40th Annual Wayne Chicken Show welcomed visitors on Saturday

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Over in Wayne, a one of a kind egg-cellent event was taking over the town.

“We moved it to a one-day event to help control our crowd, as well as we moved it to bigger areas, so we could spread everyone out and take all the precautions that we could,” said Abby Schademann, of the Wayne Area Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers of the event worked closely with the Wayne County Health Department to decide how best to go about the event that typically draws in 8,000 visitors.

“We are encouraging people to wear masks this year if they are going to be in close proximity. We are also just encouraging social distancing on top of the masks as well,” said Schademann.

A date change and some new guidelines didn’t stop visitors from flocking to the Wayne County Fairground.

“I think we have a good turnout considering we have had to postpone, and we only have a single day, so it’s just a way to bring the community together when we haven’t been able to do a lot this year,” said Mackenzie Surber, a Wayne Chicken Show organizer.

Visitors found a lot of their favorite traditions were still at the annual event.

“We still have our Cement Chicken Audition, as well as our National Cluck Off, hard boil egg eating, as well as all of our other contest games like our egg dro, our egg toss and catch,” said Schademann.

The event drew in people throughout the tri-state area.

“We come as a group of two or three-four ladies, however many we can get that year, and we have a good time,” said Helen Ryan a Visitor.

For Ryan, it’s been a 20-year tradition coming to the chicken show, and COVID-19 wasn’t going to rain on her parade.

“We just have a good time and pick up one of the shirts that we like, so we have a collection of shirts at home,” said Ryan.

Ryan says she plans be back next year with friends.

“No, we won’t stop as long as we can come, we will,” said Ryan.