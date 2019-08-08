4 arrested after shooting at Sgt. Bluff house, threatening to kill residents over meth dispute

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Four people were arrested after making threats to kill residents of a Sergeant Bluff house and burn it down over a methamphetamine dispute Wednesday night.

Twenty-three-year-old Erwin Scott, 38-year-old Raymond Nieman, 35-year-old Jennifer Crook, and 20-year-old Lasandro Alvizo-Allison, all of Sioux City, were arrested in connection to the incident.

According to court documents, Nieman, Scott, Alvizo-Allison, Crook, and a fifth suspect went to a Sergeant Bluff house Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. armed with two .22 caliber rifles, a baseball bat, and a gas can to settle a dispute over a $600 purchase of methamphetamine.

At the residence, all but Crook got into an altercation with two residents in the driveway. A witness told authorities that the suspects said they were going to kill the victims and burn the house down. They also allegedly fired three shots at the house.

Authorities received reports of shots fired and a white van driving away. A responding officer saw the van and tried to make a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped briefly before then speeding off and crashing into a tree near 210 Front Street. All five fled from the vehicle, and Scott, Nieman, Crook, and Alvizo-Allison were caught.

Officers found a bullet hole on the house by the front door, and a slug was removed from the siding. Inside the white van, two .22 caliber rifles, a baseball bat, a can of gasoline, a wolf mask, and a safe were found.

Scott, Nieman, Crook, and Alvizo-Allison were ALL charged with the class C felony of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Additionally, Scott was charged with going armed with intent, making terroristic threats, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault while displaying a weapon. Nieman was also charged with carrying weapons, aggravated eluding, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and going armed with intent. Alvizo-Allison was also charged with making terroristic threats and felon in possession of a firearm. Crook was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

They were all booked into the Woodbury County Jail and are each being held on a bond of $20,000.

