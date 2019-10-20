3rd Annual Zombie Walk and Blood Crawl gives life to a great cause

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you were out and about in downtown Sioux City Saturday night, you might see some spooky activity going on.

Hundreds of Siouxlanders take to the streets in the 3rd Annual Zombie Walk and Blood Crawl. KCAU 9’S Kenneth Kroll shows us how the walking dead are giving life to a great cause.

“I’ve come every year and it’s a lot of fun. We do a family walk was everybody in costume, for the most part, around town and then after that, there’s an evening pub crawl,” said Dawn Francis.

“The money actually goes to programing and helping people in the community instead of being forced into nursing homes,” Don Dew of the Disability Resource Center stated.

“So we want to support everyone with a disability to live where they want, work where they want and be part of society with no barriers and be integrated fully into society,” mentioned Dawn Francis of the Iowa Statewide Independent Living Council.

“One in five people have a disability and that’s not something everybody knows and it’s something that everybody in the community could end up apart of the population at any time,” Drew added.

“We have family members that are disabled, friends that are disabled and we want to have them be able to get out and do stuff and we know how hard it is for them to get out and do things because of the disability,” Troy Vogel an event walker told KCAU 9.

“They really appreciate the fact that they are able to be apart of this, they know what the money goes for and I’m just grateful for the support of the community because without it a lot of things could not happen,” Drew said.

“Make it so it’s a worthwhile cause, can’t put down the ability to help a friend and a family member out by going out and spending 20 bucks and having a good time with a bunch of people being a little crazy,” added Vogel.

“When you’re in a community, that what you expect to see, a community that comes together because it’s about everybody,” said Drew.