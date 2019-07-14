3rd annual Party on the Lake in McCook Lake

MCCOOK LAKE, S.D. (KCAU) — Many Siouxlanders took full advantage of Saturday’s hot summer day by getting out on the water.

One local business, Rubber Dockie, hosted its 3rd Annual Party on the Lake. It came at a perfect time as McCook Lake has been a no wake zone for a month now due to high waters. Making it the perfect time for those in the community to come out to the lake to anchor down on their floating water mats.

“It’s a great time to have the rubber dockies out no wake which the boats are very minimal they can only go five miles per hour its great for the community and for everyone to come out,” Jamie Wankum from Rubbie Dockie said.

The event on the lake featured obstacle courses, food and good time spent with friends and family.