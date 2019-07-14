3rd Annual Foot Golf Tournament hosted at Sun Valley Golf Course

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The River-Cade Festival continued Saturday, July 13, with a twist on your traditional golf tournament.

The 3rd Annual Foot Golf Competition had 20 participants hosted by the Sun Valley Golf Course. Each participant used their soccer skills to land a hole in one on the 18 hole course.

“Instead of using the puts and all that you kick the ball in the hole is a pretty go size and you count the strokes. So whoever gets the least amount of kicks in wins,” said Jesse Castio, a participant in the competition.

Sun Valley hopes to grow its foot golf league around the Sioux City area.

Those who participated received awards at the end of the tournament.

