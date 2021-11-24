300 bales, hay barn lost to fire in rural Hartington

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A hay barn filled with bales in rural Hartington burnt down after it caught on fire Tuesday.

Hartington Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Cheif told KCAU 9 that they received the first call around 1 p.m. and the second call around 2 p.m. to a hay barn fire at 886 00block of 567th Avenue, about five miles northeast of Hartington.

The fire department asked for mutual aid from Wynot while en route to the scene and from Fordyce upon arrival. The barn was filled with hay bales.

Schulte said wind caused issues fighting the fire. Neighbors used skid loaders and tractors to help to spread out bales for fire crews to put out the fire.

Schulte said they had the fire under control around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire was caused when the resident was working on a piece of farm machinery.

Schulte said the barn, 300 bales of hay, and a nearby machinery shed were lost.