SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Gehlen Catholic Jays are set to travel to Woodbury Central to take on the undefeated and state-ranked Wildcats in the second round of the Class A playoffs.

For the Jays, wide receiver Keaten Bonderson has been a big part of the success as well as running back Kale Pearson, who has totaled over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. Also, senior signal-caller Connor Kraft has boasted his dual-threat ability all season long for 8-1 Gehlen Catholic. Kraft has thrown for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns while also recording ten rushing scores.

The 9-0 Wildcats, led by another SportsZone Player of the Week in Drew Kluender, have been clicking on offense all year. Kluender has thrown for over 2,600 yards while scoring 31 total touchdowns on the season. Alongside him in the backfield is senior two-way star Max McGill, who has over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 17 rushing touchdowns while leading Woodbury Central in tackles through nine games.

Historically, Woodbury Central has won the last two matchups as well as five of the last six meetings. Kickoff at Woodbury Central High School is scheduled for October 28th at 7 p.m.