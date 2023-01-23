Update 2:45 pm

DES MOINES, IOWA – Three people were injured in a shooting at Starts Right Here charter school near downtown Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the school in an office park at 455 SW 9th just before 1:00 p.m.

Police say three people were taken from the scene – two of them in “very critical” condition and one in apparently stable condition. The injured persons were described as one adult employee and two younger victims who “may have been students”. Police have not released the names of those injured.

Two people are in custody after a canine helped lead officers to a vehicle in the 500 block Crown Colony Court at an apartment complex. Their names have not been released either.

Starts Right Here is a charter school started by metro community organizer Will Keeps. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert is a member of the school’s board. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Des Moines says officers work with the school often. “It hits very close to home,” Parizek said, “We work very closely with a lot of these kids.”

This is a developing story. WHO 13 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

