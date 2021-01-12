3 dead, 2 injured after chase in central Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Three men are dead and two others are injured after a high-speed police chase in a stolen car early Monday morning.

At 1:50 a.m., Urbandale Police received a report of someone searching through the caller’s vehicle. When the caller went outside, the suspects took off in a car. The caller was able to see four or five men in the car and got the license plate for the dispatcher. The plate was listed as stolen out of Urbandale. A Clive officer went into Urbandale to assist and found the vehicle eastbound on Douglas Avenue at 86th Street and attempted to stop it.

The car took off southbound on 86th Street. It continued on 86th Street into Clive reaching over 100 mph. As the car crossed the railroad tracks at Swanson Blvd, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car left the west side of the roadway, flipped several times before hitting a light pole, launching across Walnut Creek, hitting the south bank and coming to rest in the parking lot of Cool Basil.

Responding officers found multiple occupants had been ejected from the car. They performed CPR and utilized an AED to attempt to save their lives while waiting for medics.

A total of five young men were found at the scene. Their names and ages are not being released at this time pending family notification.

The Iowa State Patrol Technical Accident Investigators were called to investigate the

crash scene. Clive Police were assisted at the scene by Urbandale, Windsor Heights and

West Des Moines Police, and Clive, Urbandale, Windsor Heights and West Des Moines

Fire and Medics.