LAKE CITY, IOWA — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in reportedly falsifying information to get a newly-hired police officer for the town of Lake City into the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office confirms that Lake City Administrator Eric Wood and former police officers Tony Snyder and Aaron Alspach were arrested, though exact charges weren’t released. Snyder is currently on the police force in the town of Atlantic.

According to a report from last year from KCIM radio, both Snyder and Alspach were hired as officers while still needing certification by the ILEA. By law, they had one year to gain that certification. Alspach was eventually dismissed by the city council after repeatedly failing to gain the certification, the radio station reported.