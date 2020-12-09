3.2 magnitude earthquake hits north central South Dakota

BOWDLE, S.D. (KELO) — A minor earthquake was reported in north central South Dakota late Tuesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.2 magnitude earthquake Tuesday Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. northwest of Bowdle in Edmunds County.

According to the report, the earthquake happened around midnight.

As of Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., There have been four “Did You Feel It?” responses.

There have been no reports of damage at this time. According to the USGS, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.