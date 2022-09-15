SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in an apartment in the south-central part of the city Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Brianna Mattixhatch. They say she was shot and killed by a 32-year-old man, who later turned the gun on himself.

When authorities arrived at the apartment Wednesday morning, police say a 5-year-old boy met them at the door and told them the man had hurt Mattixhatch.

At that point police say the suspect pointed a gun at officers, so they brought the child to safety. Police later found an 8-year-old boy inside the apartment.

At this point, authorities have not released the suspect’s name. He remains hospitalized, so charges haven’t been filed.