25-year HIV survivor fights COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – Terry Tauger spent long days working on lawns in June and didn’t think much of it when he started to feel run down.

“So I kind of passed it off as just being exhausted,” Tauger said.

A week later, when it coupled with a cough, the 51-year-old tested positive for COVID-19.

“Then quickly after testing, it just got worse,” said Tauger.

Tauger lost his taste and smell. He had body aches for days, and his fever spiked to more than 103 degrees.

Tauger went to the region’s hospital and worried what would happen next.

“Then yeah, just the panic of not knowing if you’re going to get worse.”

After an overnight stay, he fought off the fever for nine days himself, confined to his apartment. Tauger calls it a parallel experience to what he’s already been through.

“I’m a 25-year survivor of HIV. The stigma, the misinformation, the fear around that and the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s has a certain, resonates with this crisis now.”

A month later, Tauger says people still panic that he could be spreading COVID-19 despite the science that proves otherwise.

However, it’s prevention he hopes we’ll focus on by wearing masks and following other guidelines.

“Do what you can. It’s not political. It’s, you know, it’s about respect. It’s about our health.”

Tauger believes his lungs are still recovering, as he’s struggled to get his energy back.

