24-year-old man missing from Parks Marina in Okoboji, Iowa

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Spirit Lake Fire Department and Arnolds Park/Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue Dive Team are currently looking for a missing 24-year-old man.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Vincent Harvey was last seen by the Parks Marina docks around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.

Authorities would like the pubic to contact the Dickinson County Communications Center at 712-336-2525 if anyone has any information on where Harvey might be.