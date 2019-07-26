22nd Annual Quilt Auction to take place at Plymouth Co. Fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – They say its ‘the best five days of summer’ at the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars. Part of the fair is the Life Skills Training Center’s Quilt Auction.

The 22nd annual Quilt Auction takes place Saturday in the Century Hall at the fairgrounds. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the auctioning starting at 2 p.m. Funds from the event will be used to help support life skills training center, which helps mentally disabled adults.

They will auction 70 quilts and a silent auction for 12 other items.

Life Skill Training Center is a private non-profit agency committed to helping persons with disabilities achieve their greatest desire of independence.

Shelly Thomson from Life Skills was in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk about the event