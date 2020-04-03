Closings
22 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 12 new recoveries

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials announced 22 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 new recoveries in South Dakota.

The state total is now 187 positive cases.

Two South Dakotans have died from the virus and 69 have recovered, those numbers are included in the state’s total.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) said 4,593 people have tested negative for the virus.

The total number of cases and recoveries per county are listed below.

CountyTotalRecovered
Aurora11
Beadle2117
Bon Homme11
Brookings22
Brown74
Charles Mix11
Clark11
Clay32
Codington83
Davison32
Deuel10
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin10
Hughes32
Hutchinson22
Lake10
Lawrence93
Lincoln192
Lyman11
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade21
Minnehaha6815
Pennington61
Roberts30
Spink10
Todd10
Turner30
Union31
Yankton112

