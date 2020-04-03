22 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 12 new recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials announced 22 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 new recoveries in South Dakota.

The state total is now 187 positive cases.

Two South Dakotans have died from the virus and 69 have recovered, those numbers are included in the state’s total.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) said 4,593 people have tested negative for the virus.

The total number of cases and recoveries per county are listed below.

County Total Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 17 Bon Homme 1 1 Brookings 2 2 Brown 7 4 Charles Mix 1 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 3 2 Codington 8 3 Davison 3 2 Deuel 1 0 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 0 Hughes 3 2 Hutchinson 2 2 Lake 1 0 Lawrence 9 3 Lincoln 19 2 Lyman 1 1 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 2 1 Minnehaha 68 15 Pennington 6 1 Roberts 3 0 Spink 1 0 Todd 1 0 Turner 3 0 Union 3 1 Yankton 11 2

Latest Coronavirus Stories