211 helpline and Red Cross Shelter available to Yankton County residents

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — The Yankton County Emergency Management Office has opened up the 211 helpline for flood damages.

According to the press release, if you have any damage from the recent flooding, officials want you to report it using the 211 helpline. During this time you can also take pictures of the damage and start to repair said damages. As you repair the damages, the press release states that you should keep all your receipts and invoices.

Officials said you should document everything by taking ten minutes to journal everything, take pictures of what you did and keep your receipts.

The Yankton County Emergency Management Office would also like to let the public know that they have teamed up with the Red Cross and have opened a shelter. If you have been displaced because of the recent floodings, you can go to the shelter located at The Center, 900 Whiting Drive.

Officials say the shelter will stay open for as long as it is needed.

