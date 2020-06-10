2020 Iowa State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Fair Board voted to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. This is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

According to a release from the Iowa State Fair, the decision was made to protect the health and safety of all fairgoers. The board reviewed their options in line with health guidelines and operating limitations but decided that holding the fair would not be responsible. The fair had been scheduled for August 13-23 this year.

This year, we're heartbroken to say we won't be able to come together to celebrate the year's best in ag, industry, entertainment and achievement at the Iowa State Fair. Fairwell for now, and we'll see you Aug. 12-22, 2021. For more info, please visit https://t.co/Pn4Ux34twc. pic.twitter.com/xASTiG7iU0 — Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) June 10, 2020

“The top priority of the Iowa State Fair has and always will be to protect the health and safety of Fairgoers. While the decision of the Iowa State Fair Board today will certainly come as a disappointment to many, the Board determined that holding a Fair in accordance with current health guidelines related to COVID-19 wasn’t feasible,” said Iowa State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater. “We appreciate the support of Fairgoers over the past few months as we’ve reviewed various options for the 2020 Iowa State Fair. We certainly look forward to welcoming over one million people back to the Fair in 2021.”

The Iowa State Fair Board said they delayed a decision as long as possible while trying to also give concessionaires, vendors and fairgoers planning a trip enough notice.

Iowa State Fair staff and management have already begun the process of booking entertainment and planning for the 2021 Iowa State Fair scheduled for August 12-22.

Visit the Iowa State Fair website for more information on tickets, events, and other questions.