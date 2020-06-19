2020 Iowa legislative session disrupted by COVID-19

DES MONIES, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2020 Iowa legislative session was the most unusual ever for Iowa lawmakers, but after a two-month break because of COVID-19 concerns, members still managed to push important bills to the governor’s desk, including a police reform bill that received unanimous support.

“If you have a history of violence or misconduct in one police force, your name goes into a database. It will be secured so only law enforcement will have access. but it will stop officers from going to the next place and getting a job,” Iowa State Senator Jackie Smith, a Democrat from District 7, said.

Lawmakers failed to find common ground when it came to restoring felon voting rights in the state.

“Serve their time and pay back their debt to their society, that we’re essentially saying as a government and society we now trust you again. And with that comes the restoration of voting rights that’s something I voted with. I think we’re letting people out of jail were trusting them to reenter society, so we’re trusting them to vote,” Republican Iowa Representative Jacob Bossman of District 6 said.

Ultimately, the measure didn’t get a full legislative vote leading to the governor’s recent announcement that she will sign an executive order on the matter.

The coronavirus was front and center throughout the shortened session. While Republicans in the House and Senate managed to pass legislation protecting businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits, democrats didn’t buy into the bill.

“Naturally, grants legal protection to businesses that don’t follow CDC guidelines or OSHA workplace safety guidelines and that has a lot of potentials to prolong these outbreaks that we have seen in meatpacking facilities. And also, it reduces accountability for those bad actors that are out there,” said Chris Hall, a Democrat Iowa Representative of District 13.

The Republican majority also managed to pass a wide-ranging election bill that would prohibit the mailing of absentee ballot request forms without a voter request. The governor hasn’t said if she will sign the bill but Democrats say the measure will suppress votes.

“They took away access to voting from our most vulnerable citizens it’s a little political spine I just thing its hurtful to many Iowans,” said Smith.

On Thursday, Governor Reynolds signed that Republican supported coronavirus protection bill.

It is retroactive to Jan. 1 2020.