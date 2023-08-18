LAKE LORRAINE, S.D. (KELO) — Two women face charges following a multi-county police chase that started with an officer being run-over.

It all started in a parking lot in the Lake Lorraine area. Police say an officer was responding to a call from a business.

Employees of the Lake Loraine Ross Dress for Less called police on Wednesday. They recognized a woman they believed had shoplifted in the past and wanted her removed.

The officer asked a woman for her ID and she told him it was in her car, which turns out to have been stolen.

“He followed her to the car. Once they got there, she jumped in rather quickly, was trying to get the keys in the ignition. The office started struggling with her trying to get her out,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say that’s when the passenger, 31-year-old Evette Veo, put the car in gear and the alleged driver — 26-year-old Allishia Abdo — accelerated.

The officer was stuck as the car went in a circle around the parking lot, but was able to free himself.

“He fell out of the car and then the car ran over him and it was kind of the hip area, upper leg hip area where he was run over,” Clemens said.

That led to a chase on Interstate 29 that finally came to an end in Yankton County and authorities made two arrests. Along the way, according to court documents, Abdo assaulted a trooper with the Highway Patrol.

Spike strips had to be used to force the car to stop. Authorities say they had to use a taser to put Abdo in handcuffs.

Abdo now faces several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, having a stolen car and resisting arrest.

Abdo is familiar to local authorities. She was wanted for escape and also had a pending robbery case from earlier this year.

Veo, who is currently on parole, is also charged in connection with the stolen vehicle.

The Sioux Falls officer is fine. He went to hospital to be checked out, but has no serious injuries.