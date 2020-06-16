2 Storm Lake long-term care facilities report COVID-19 outbreaks

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two long-term care facilities in Storm Lake are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

Officials at Buena Vista County Public Health and Homecare said there are three cases of COVID-19 at both Pleasant View Home in Albert City and at Good Samaritan Society-Newell. An outbreak is defined as when three or more cases are identified in the facility.

The facilities said they have notified residents and their families.

The affected residents have been placed in isolation, as the facilities work with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Buena Vista County Public Health to protect everyone’s health with more testing to take place.

“Protecting the health and well-being of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” said Buena Vista County Public Health Administrator Pam Bogue. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

There are currently 1600 total cases of COVID-19 in Buena Vista County. The Test Iowa Site will continue to be open through June 26.

According to the COVID-19 in Iowa website, there are a total of 35 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa, with one outbreak in Woodbury County and another in Dickinson County.