2 people injured when police helicopter crashes at airport

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two pilots escaped an Omaha police helicopter crash in eastern Nebraska with only minor injuries.

Omaha police say in a news release that the crash happened Friday morning at the Blair Airport, where the 2008 Bell 206 JetRanger is based.

The pilot in command was Officer Brian Yaghoutfam and the tactical pilot was Officer Matthew Baughman. Both are 19-year veteran of the Omaha department and were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say the helicopter’s engine lost power just before the crash. The heavily damaged aircraft ended up on its side.

The crash leaves the Omaha force with one helicopter, which is currently out for maintenance. Police say the Nebraska State Patrol will help with air support in the case of an emergency.