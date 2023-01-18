ANKENY, Iowa — A well-known metro restaurant and bar owner has been arrested again and charged with more counts of stalking a woman using a GPS device hidden in her car. Another metro bar owner has also been arrested in the case for allegedly helping him keep tabs on the woman.

Steven McFadden

Steven McFadden, 53, was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night on one count of stalking and five counts of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS.

Criminal complaints filed in the case claim McFadden placed an Invoxia GPS device in the vehicle of an Ankeny woman around December 19, 2022. The device was in place until around January 3, 2023.

A search of McFadden’s phone revealed he used the GPS app frequently to check the location of the victim’s car and took multiple screenshots of the GPS map, according to police.

The complaints also detail individual incidents related to the use of the GPS tracker, like when McFadden “showed up to a location and tried to block the victim from driving down the road.”

In addition, the complaint identified another metro business owner, Edwin Allen, as an accomplice to the stalking. Allen, the owner of Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday shortly after 10:30 a.m. on charges of stalking and harassment.

Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department confirmed to WHO 13 that Allen’s arrest was linked to McFadden’s case. The complaint claims Allen watched the victim for McFadden while he was out of state.

Earlier this month, McFadden was arrested on a charge of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS. Court documents reveal the victim listed in the charge is the same victim listed on the charges related to his most-recent arrest.

McFadden is the owner of Fat Charlie’s Tavern, The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria.