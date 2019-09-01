2 injured in shooting at Lincoln nightclub

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Royal Grove nightclub. Police responded to a call of shots fired on the club’s parking lot and found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

But a short time later, a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that police say occurred outside the club. She was treated and released with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a man showed up at an Omaha hospital with a minor gunshot wound also sustained outside the Lincoln nightclub.

No arrests have been made.

