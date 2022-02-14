SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities responded to a crash in Sioux County that injured two people Monday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a driver in a Nissan Altima was driving west on Highway 10 when they crossed the lane into an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado around 7:27 a.m.

The drivers ended up colliding head-on when the Nissan swerved back into their lane at the same time the Chevrolet attempted to avoid the other vehicle.

Both drivers sustained injuries. The driver of the Nissan was transported to MercyOne Siouxland, and the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Orange City Hospital.

Iowa State Patrol along with Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DOT, Orange City/Alton Fire/EMS, and Orange City Police Department were on the scene of the incident