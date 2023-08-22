MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash southwest of Melbourne Monday afternoon after an SUV became disabled on the roadway.

The crash happened around 3:51 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 330, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A Lincoln Nautilus ran out of gas in the right lane at the 11 mile marker and passersby were trying to push the vehicle off the road when a northbound Hyundai Elantra struck the driver of the SUV and two of the people trying to help.

The SUV ended up in the ditch and the car stopped on the west shoulder.

Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded and began CPR on two of the injured people. The MCSO said 61-year-old Tony Roberts, of Marshalltown and 41-year-old Samuel Luciano of Irving, Texas died from injuries received in the crash.

Two others were injured in the crash, 38-year-old Brett Swanson of Omaha, Nebraska and 43-year-old Andrew Brodahl of Grundy Center.

The ISP report said Brodahl was the driver of the car. He was transported to UnityPoint in Marshalltown. His condition has not been released.

Swanson was transported by air ambulance to Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. The MCSO said his condition is not known.

The investigation into the crash continues.