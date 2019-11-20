2 Arkansas professors arrested for making meth lab on campus

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KCAU) – Two professors were arrested for allegedly starting a meth lab in a classroom at an Arkansas University.

It sounds like a plot from the hit show ‘Breaking Bad’, except this story takes place outside of Hollywood and inside a university classroom.

Police arrested Terry David Bateman and Bradley Rowland, professors at Henderson State University in Arkansas after people reported smelling an odor coming from an on-campus lab.

Tests came back with “an elevated presence of benzyl chloride”, a substance linked to meth.

HSU students were shocked by the news but commended the University for keeping the investigation under wraps.

“If something would’ve gone wrong, it could’ve been very bad,” one HSU student shared.

“It always smelled weird but I thought it was just the chemicals in there,” another HSU student said.

The situation shut down the university’s science center for three days in October.

Soon after, Bateman and Rowland were put on leave.

In a strange twist, Rowland was featured in a university paper when he was first hired and was given the nickname,” Henderson Heinsberg”.

Heinsberg was the alias of the show’s main character, Walter White.

Rowland admitted he was a fan of the show.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and the two professors are facing charges for manufacturing meth and the use of drug paraphernalia.

