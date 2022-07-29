LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities said a Sioux Falls man was arrested after a pursuit near Tea early Friday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a car just before 2 a.m. when the driver sped off.

Officials say the chase went through Tea and into central Lincoln County. The car then lost control and crashed near the intersection of 276th Street and 469th Avenue.

The 18-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. He faces a list of charges, including aggravated eluding, reckless driving and speeding.