18 Siouxland organizations receive more than $150,000 in grants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even though we may be starting to see the light at the end of the pandemic, there are still many that need help during these unprecedented times.

The United Way of Siouxland activated the Siouxland Recovery Fund two months ago. To date, 18 local organizations have recieved more than $156,000 to help community members.

United Way members said it’s been amazing to see so much support come from folks in the community.

“Went and did what they needed to do to help the communities, so Siouxland Recovery Fund is kind of here to help fill those gaps where those organizations just went and did what they needed to do,” Heather Hennings with the United Way of Siouxland said.

For a list of organizations that received grants, click here.

If you’d like to donate to the recovery fund, you can do so on their website, by mail, or at any Security National or Wells Fargo bank in Siouxland

