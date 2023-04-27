DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A 17-year-old has died of her injuries after a single-vehicle accident caused by debris on the highway.

According to a press release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s office they were called to an accident on Highway 35 in what was a rollover accident just after 3:40 p.m.

Dakota City Rescue was unable to save the victim as her injuries were fatal in nature.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation of the scene. It was determined that the accident was caused by debris on the highway.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.