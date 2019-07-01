16-month-old girl’s body being sent to State Medical Examiner’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The body of a child that died over the weekend after being found unconscious in a hot vehicle is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that the child’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for autopsy.

Sunday around 4 p.m., authorities were called to a home on Rebecca Street where they found the 16-month-old girl unconscious in an unattended car.

The child was taken to UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating and plan to hold a news conference Monday afternoon