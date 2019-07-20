15th annual Elk Point Heritage Music Festival draws in dozens

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – The 15th annual Heritage Music Festival is back in the Jefferson Middle School gym with more country music musicians and gospel bands to sing to the hearts of dozens.

Elaine Peacock, the Heritage Music Festival Coordinator, explained how this celebration has grown over the years.

“It’s just blossomed so much. The first year we had it in the park in the evening but the next year, it was so hot for people to come and bring their lawn chairs to sit in the park. The school offered to have it in the school,” said Peacock.

Folks got to enjoy more than 15 musicians, foods, giveaways and a chance to reconnect with each other.

This is the second year in a row Deb McCreary, the mayor of Elk Point, has attended the event.

“It brings all types of people together which is great for Elk Point. It brings outside people to just see our town and just enjoy the things here in Elk Point,” said McCreary.

While the Heritage Music Festival is giving folks a good time, it’s also raising funds for the community to support local causes like the Elk Point Masonic Lodge scholarship fund.

It’s a music festival that continues to to be the highlight of the elk point community while keeping the country spirit alive.